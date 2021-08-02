Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,333 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $151.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.52. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.47 and a twelve month high of $160.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNA. Cowen raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

