Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of CHKP opened at $127.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.79. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.