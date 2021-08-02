Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 897.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 410,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,359,000 after purchasing an additional 368,918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,335,000 after purchasing an additional 37,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 716,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

NYSE VLO opened at $66.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

