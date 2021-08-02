NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.663 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

NextEra Energy Partners has raised its dividend payment by 51.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. NextEra Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 136.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.5%.

NEP stock opened at $77.53 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

