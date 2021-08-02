Short Interest in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Declines By 27.2%

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in SOC Telemed by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,307,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,675,000 after buying an additional 242,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SOC Telemed by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in SOC Telemed by 12.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,764,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 197,628 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the first quarter valued at $5,032,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the first quarter valued at $4,644,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TLMD opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. SOC Telemed has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.56.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

