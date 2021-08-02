Welbilt (WBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Welbilt to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Welbilt to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $23.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.65.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

