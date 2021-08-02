Relite Finance (RELI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $582,479.00

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Relite Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Relite Finance has a market capitalization of $974,874.86 and approximately $582,479.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Relite Finance has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00046295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00102578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00138777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,632.30 or 0.99990660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.03 or 0.00842737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Relite Finance Profile

Relite Finance’s total supply is 33,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,832,392 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

