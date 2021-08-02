API3 Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.26 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.25 or 0.00010809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $58.90 million and $10.26 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, API3 has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00057161 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.87 or 0.00812905 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00091499 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

