ImageCoin Price Reaches $0.0244 on Top Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $277,650.75 and $167,351.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,363,985 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IMGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.