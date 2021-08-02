Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.04 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,282 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.60.

Shares of WSO opened at $282.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.84. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

