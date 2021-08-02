Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 695 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Target by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Target by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 21.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 11.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $261.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $129.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.55. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $126.25 and a 1-year high of $263.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.47.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

