Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT Raised to $35.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.
Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $31.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.61. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000.
Driven Brands Company Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
