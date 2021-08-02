Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT Raised to $35.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $31.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.61. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

