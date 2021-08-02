Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $268.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $268.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ITW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.81.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $226.67 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $182.54 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.97. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,216,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,046,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,404,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 313,163.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 178,503 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

