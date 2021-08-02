The GEO Group (GEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect The GEO Group to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. The GEO Group has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 2.230-2.310 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The GEO Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $6.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

