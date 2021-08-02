Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. On average, analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $63.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $54.43 and a 1 year high of $141.30.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

