Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.71 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.57%. On average, analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BVH opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53.

In related news, CFO Raymond Scott Lopez purchased 5,000 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dusty Tonkin purchased 10,500 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $197,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,350.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,845 shares of company stock valued at $299,495. 33.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.