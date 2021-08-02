Cornichon Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Cornichon has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $4,485.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00045829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00102751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00138976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,276.14 or 0.99943015 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.05 or 0.00847497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 17,126,107 coins and its circulating supply is 16,884,259 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

