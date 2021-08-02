Scorum Coins (SCR) Market Cap Achieves $189,787.93

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Scorum Coins coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $189,787.93 and approximately $3,078.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scorum Coins has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00045829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00102751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00138976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,276.14 or 0.99943015 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.05 or 0.00847497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SCRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.