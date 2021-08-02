Hallador Energy (HNRG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. On average, analysts expect Hallador Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $3.06 on Monday. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hallador Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Hallador Energy worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

