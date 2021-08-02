National CineMedia (NCMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect National CineMedia to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National CineMedia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Benchmark upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

