General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,880 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $2,018,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in General Motors by 36.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 58,675 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 111.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 163.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $56.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.78. General Motors has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.