iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,030 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $28.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $28.51.

