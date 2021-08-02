CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 56.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $5,296,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $1,338,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,166 shares of company stock worth $42,572,499 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.88.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $253.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of -352.24 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $272.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

