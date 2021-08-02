Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NOW by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in NOW by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in NOW by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NOW by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

NOW stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

