Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,160 Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 470,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNM opened at $19.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.83. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

