Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

WPM stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.60. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

