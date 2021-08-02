Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Short Interest Update

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $285.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $941,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

