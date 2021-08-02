KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $398.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $380.00 to $398.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.29.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $348.16 on Monday. KLA has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.42. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.