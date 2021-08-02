Analysts Anticipate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $665.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will post sales of $665.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $654.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $671.80 million. Stericycle reported sales of $598.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 1,581.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,667,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,426,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,817,000 after acquiring an additional 562,107 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,530,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Stericycle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

SRCL stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stericycle has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $79.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

