Short Interest in Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Expands By 26.3%

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,004,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 1,587,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,020.0 days.

FGSGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Flat Glass Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Flat Glass Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Flat Glass Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.95 target price for the company.

Shares of Flat Glass Group stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04. Flat Glass Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

