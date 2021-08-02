Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $117.71 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.79.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

