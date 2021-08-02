Powell Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,144 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $12,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $300.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $210.02 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

