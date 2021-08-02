Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 41,100 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up approximately 0.6% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

NYSE F opened at $13.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.