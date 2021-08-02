Powell Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,892 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 100.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $85,000.

VTWO opened at $89.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.97. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $94.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

