Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $36.82 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 238,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 22,014 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 2.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $36,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in NIKE by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $167.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $264.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.30 and a twelve month high of $167.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.47.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

