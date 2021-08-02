Powell Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,089,000 after purchasing an additional 295,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after buying an additional 184,322 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,334,000. Signify Wealth acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,267,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after buying an additional 120,934 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $147.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.21. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $95.96 and a 52-week high of $191.13.

