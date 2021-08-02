Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE YUMC opened at $62.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.21. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on YUMC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

