KB Financial Partners LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107,096 shares during the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 221.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 274,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 37,418.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 803,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after buying an additional 801,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNP opened at $25.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

