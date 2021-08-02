Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 68.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,139,000 after purchasing an additional 101,822 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globant by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,215,000 after acquiring an additional 173,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Globant by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,610,000 after purchasing an additional 131,127 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,548 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 443,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $239.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 154.30 and a beta of 1.23. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $221.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.20.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

