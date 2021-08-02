KB Financial Partners LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after acquiring an additional 437,614 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after buying an additional 784,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,855,000 after buying an additional 43,193 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 251.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 10.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,701,000 after acquiring an additional 140,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.86.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $189.59 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.03 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $502,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,071,029.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

