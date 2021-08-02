Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 333.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 211.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDFN. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

Shares of RDFN opened at $58.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.61.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,183 shares of company stock worth $11,407,144. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

