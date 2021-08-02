Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 336 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,745,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 23.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $6,481,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 61.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $166.85 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

