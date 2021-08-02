Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 352,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,363,000 after purchasing an additional 527,454 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,780,000 after acquiring an additional 411,807 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $54.17 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

