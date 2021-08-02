Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 543 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $198.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.93.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

