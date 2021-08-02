Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.89% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFTY. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FFTY opened at $45.14 on Monday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78.

