DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,617,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,519 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 276.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374,996 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,184,000 after acquiring an additional 292,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 203.1% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 426,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,938,000 after acquiring an additional 285,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $241,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,940.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 1,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $229,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,566.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,995. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $120.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $129.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

