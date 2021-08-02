Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 558.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 75,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $3,285,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $73.77 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

