Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,333 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 4.46% of Ardagh Group worth $21,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ardagh Group stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $435.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39. Ardagh Group S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 105.11% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardagh Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

