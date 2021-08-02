Schroder Investment Management Group Has $23.36 Million Stock Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,737 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.21% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $23,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KL. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $42.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

