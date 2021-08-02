FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDS opened at $357.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.64. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.88.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

